Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 28 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. STF Management LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 159.2% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $937,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,252 shares of company stock worth $9,245,644 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $687.97. 1,747,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $305.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $698.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.