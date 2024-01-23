Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 61,705 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises 1.9% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.72. 5,683,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,360,848. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,149,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,760,775 shares of company stock worth $571,342,224. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

