BioRem (CVE:BRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.12

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 220000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.92.

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.51 million during the quarter. BioRem had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

