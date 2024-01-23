Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 52,932 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

