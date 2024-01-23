Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 2.9% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $242.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.32 and its 200-day moving average is $212.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

