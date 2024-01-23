QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Raised to GBX 445 at Berenberg Bank

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.59) to GBX 445 ($5.65) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s current price.

QQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.34) to GBX 390 ($4.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.91) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 443.40 ($5.63).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON:QQ traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 338.80 ($4.30). 1,512,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 314.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 323.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,882.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, insider Sir Gordon Messenger purchased 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,820.14 ($50,597.38). In the last three months, insiders bought 12,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,980. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.