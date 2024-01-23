Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 8,800 ($111.82) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPX. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($146.12) to £111 ($141.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.30) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 9,748 ($123.86). 101,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,111. The company has a market cap of £7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,408.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 7,900 ($100.38) and a twelve month high of £123.50 ($156.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,708.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,670.12.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Constance Baroudel acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9,162 ($116.42) per share, for a total transaction of £27,486 ($34,925.03). In related news, insider Nicholas John Anderson acquired 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,911 ($113.23) per share, for a total transaction of £99,981.42 ($127,041.19). Also, insider Constance Baroudel acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,162 ($116.42) per share, with a total value of £27,486 ($34,925.03). 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

