Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 23rd (BG, CHRS, CRM, CWH, IKA, PLD, PXD, RRC, TDG, TPL)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 23rd:

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ilika (LON:IKA) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 110 ($1.40). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $137.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $243.00 to $224.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $264.00 to $266.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.60 to $7.90. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

