Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 23rd (BG, CHRS, CRM, CWH, IKA, PLD, PXD, RRC, TDG, TPL)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 23rd:

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ilika (LON:IKA) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 110 ($1.40). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $137.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $243.00 to $224.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $264.00 to $266.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.60 to $7.90. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

