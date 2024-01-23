Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s current price.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

EDV stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.51) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,377 ($17.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,048. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,688.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,685.64. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 1,331 ($16.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,242 ($28.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,278.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

About Endeavour Mining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.