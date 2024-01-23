Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,543 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 23,935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 28.2% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $162.80. 3,790,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average of $159.30. The stock has a market cap of $438.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.