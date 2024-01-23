Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $50,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,229. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.87. The stock has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.