iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,301,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,815,000 after purchasing an additional 154,624 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,383,000 after acquiring an additional 260,291 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,247. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

