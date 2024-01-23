Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 10,929 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $105.37. 5,796,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $472.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

