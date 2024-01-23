Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 156 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $1,608,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.2 %

Regal Rexnord stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.81. 312,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,251. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -775.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.79.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

