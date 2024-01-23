Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.71 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.56. 485,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $139.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

