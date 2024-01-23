Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. 940,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,109. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

