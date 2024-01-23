Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 1,346 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned 0.11% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 590,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,056 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 54.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,894 shares of company stock worth $6,354,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.52. 518,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.71. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

