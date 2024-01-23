Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 18 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after buying an additional 42,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,321.82. 158,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,353. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,254.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,044.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,352.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.08 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,277.85.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

