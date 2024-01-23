Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Raised by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,385,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.16. 1,570,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.53.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.