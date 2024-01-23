SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Position Trimmed by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,235,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after buying an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,943,000 after buying an additional 433,106 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 51,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 922,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 106,076 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

CWI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.38. 480,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,643. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

