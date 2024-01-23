Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 18 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $10.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,025.32. The stock had a trading volume of 407,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,811. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,039.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $966.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $946.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.