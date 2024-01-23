Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $278,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $172.87. 920,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,408. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

