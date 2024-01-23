Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $5 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises about 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 531.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 412,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,836,000 after acquiring an additional 347,061 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 64.8% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at $21,320,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,320,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,037 shares of company stock valued at $56,194,662 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.04. 1,768,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,072. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $270.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.27. The firm has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

