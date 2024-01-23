Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $543.91

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $543.91 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 796,639,966 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 796,619,590.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0076209 USD and is up 18.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,720.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

