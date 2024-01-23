AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is SP Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 3.7% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.78. 3,280,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,057. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $300.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

