Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,582 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.60% of Roper Technologies worth $313,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.07.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

ROP stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $551.26. The stock had a trading volume of 160,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,892. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $535.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.26. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $553.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

