The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 45,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $139,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 15.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $777,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HD traded down $5.82 on Tuesday, hitting $350.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $349.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $362.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

