Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 485 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $122,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $24.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.55. 2,156,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,697. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $451.03 and a 200-day moving average of $444.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.61. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.