Camden National Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 751,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,013,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 301.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after acquiring an additional 89,648 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 108,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $151.34. 1,338,678 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

