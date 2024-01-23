Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $603.79. 133,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,675. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $607.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.