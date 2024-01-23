United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.2% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $159.72. 2,692,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,146. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.