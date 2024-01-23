Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 962 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,623 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.01. 2,624,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

