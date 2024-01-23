Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 15,957 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 265,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.73. 3,263,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

