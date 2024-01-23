Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. 3,060,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,139. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

