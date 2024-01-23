HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Stock Position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPIN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 6,390.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 85.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 852.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPIN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

