Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Infosys (INFY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Infosys (NYSE: INFY):

1/17/2024 – Infosys is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Infosys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2024 – Infosys had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Infosys had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Infosys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2024 – Infosys was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/3/2024 – Infosys was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/1/2024 – Infosys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Infosys stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. 8,037,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,701,387. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Infosys by 108.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

