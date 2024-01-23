HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,036,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,231. The firm has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $132.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.