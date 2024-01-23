HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,415 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,737,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,581. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

