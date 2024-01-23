HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 71.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

