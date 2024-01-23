HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,521,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 251,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter.

IYR traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.28. 3,661,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,342. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

