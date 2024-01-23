HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after purchasing an additional 526,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. 4,889,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,529,685. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

