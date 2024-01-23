Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants accounts for about 2.3% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 59.5% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $161.40. The company had a trading volume of 564,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,010. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.01 and its 200 day moving average is $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,252. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

