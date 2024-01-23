Avalanche 24-Hour Volume Reaches $736.05 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.64 billion and $736.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $29.01 or 0.00073859 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 434,837,803 coins and its circulating supply is 366,804,893 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.