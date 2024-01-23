Safe Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $38.78 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Safe has a market cap of $38.78 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00004738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00130470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00035191 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022945 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002533 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.86801505 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

