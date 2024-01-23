Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TPLC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.12. 36,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,438. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $236.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00.

About Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.