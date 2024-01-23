HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 337 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 335,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,616,000 after buying an additional 154,832 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $508,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 87.3% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.85.

American Tower Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.43. 1,227,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.29 and its 200-day moving average is $188.63. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

