DigiByte Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $123.99 million and $3.93 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,283.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00164591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.00572006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00057313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00378028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00181597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,780,685,023 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

