DigiByte Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $123.99 million and $3.93 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,283.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00164591 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.00572006 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010198 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00057313 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00378028 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00181597 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Siacoin (SC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,780,685,023 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “DGBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.