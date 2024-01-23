World Mobile Token (WMT) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $72.14 million and $2.21 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00073859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001404 BTC.

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,445,813 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

