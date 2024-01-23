Flare Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $694.65 million and $17.54 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 32,608,957,024 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 32,608,957,024.859295 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02173512 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $13,516,716.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

