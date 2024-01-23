Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.51 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $886.30 million and $29.51 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001450 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 989,078,617 coins and its circulating supply is 968,191,239 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

